Disney Extends Contract of CFO Christine McCarthy Through 2022

The Walt Disney Company has extended the contract of Christine McCarthy, their Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through 2022.
- McCarthy has signed a contract extension that will keep her in charge of The Walt Disney Company’s finances for at least the next two years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- McCarthy’s previous contract was signed in 2017 and was set to expire on June 30, 2021.
- She has been Disney’s CFO since July 2015 and served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and Treasurer for 15 years before that, joining Disney in 2000.
- In addition to overseeing Disney’s finances, McCarthy’s responsibilities include oversight of:
- Investor relations
- Corporate real estate
- Corporate strategy
- The company's enterprise technology
- Social responsibility efforts
- Prior to joining Disney in 2000, Ms. McCarthy was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Imperial Bancorp from 1997 to 2000.