“Adventures of the Gummi Bears” Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order Now

It seems as though Funko has a Pop! Figure for just about everything these days. In fact, the toy company reached back into the Disney catalog to create new figures for Adventures of the Gummi Bears, which are now available for pre-order.
Sunni
Gruffi
Tummi
Zummi
Cubbi
- Disney’s The Adventures of the Gummi Bears ran for six seasons in the 80s and early 90s and was a product of Walt Disney Television Animation.
- You can pre-order all five of these new The Adventures of the Gummi Bears Funko Pop! Figures from Entertainment Earth now.