Billy Porter Joins Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale to Host “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Celebration in New York City

As the world heads into a new year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 will help audiences everywhere say goodbye to 2020, and hello to new beginnings! Joining Seacrest for the end of year celebration are co-hosts Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in NYC, while singer Ciara hosts the fun in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

dick clark productions and ABC Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 .

. Returning to the show for her fourth year, artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Thursday, December 31, beginning at 8:00 pm EST on ABC.

This year marks the 49th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve , America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music.

, America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 am EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

Additional details around hosts, performers in Time Square and other locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

2021 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year:

Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year.

Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on January 1, 2021.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Seacrest: “2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings. We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

