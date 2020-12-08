Cricket Gets a Call from Santa in New Random Rings Video

It’s that wonderful time of year when our favorite animated characters get random phone calls from Santa. Cricket gets a call from Saint Nick in the latest Random Rings video from Disney Channel.
- When Santa and Mrs. Clause accidentally call Cricket Green, they convince him to take on a fun holiday challenge! With the help of Gramma, Cricket has to call Scrooge and make her say she loves all the holidays.
- This most recent video in the Random Rings series features a crossover between Disney Channel’s Big City Greens and Raven’s Home.
About Random Rings:
- The series has popular Disney animated characters call unsuspecting people leading to silly hijinks and hilarious results, all rendered in Disney’s signature animation style.
- The first season consisted of 10 episodes with characters from Disney Channel series Big City Greens, with voice actors Chris Houghton and Marieve Herington reprising their roles as Cricket and Tilly Green.
- Random Rings debuted on September 1 2019 with a new episode on Sunday on the official Disney Channel YouTube page.
- You can watch all of the Random Rings videos with Disney Channel’s playlist.