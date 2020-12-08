Cricket Gets a Call from Santa in New Random Rings Video

It’s that wonderful time of year when our favorite animated characters get random phone calls from Santa. Cricket gets a call from Saint Nick in the latest Random Rings video from Disney Channel.

When Santa and Mrs. Clause accidentally call Cricket Green, they convince him to take on a fun holiday challenge! With the help of Gramma, Cricket has to call Scrooge and make her say she loves all the holidays.

This most recent video in the Random Rings series features a crossover between Disney Channel’s Big City Greens and Raven’s Home.

About Random Rings: