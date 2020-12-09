A Previously Lost Song from “The Muppet Christmas Carol” Has Been Rediscovered

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a holiday classic beloved by Disney fans and it seems it’s about to get even better. A lost song, previously cut from the film, has been rediscovered and will be added back into the remastered version of the film, according to BBC.

The song “When Love is Gone” was cut by Disney for the theatrical release of The Muppet Christmas Carol back in 1992 and was lost seemingly for good.

back in 1992 and was lost seemingly for good. The song is sung to a young Scrooge by his fiance Belle and was cut because Disney didn’t think it would appeal to young audiences.

However, Disney found the song while remastering the film for 4K and Brian Henson was delighted to see that it had been added back when he watched the new version.

"I was so excited. They actually hid it… so I went down and they said: 'But before we show it to you, we've got something else we want to show you'. And they put up reel four of Christmas Carol with When Love Is Gone," Henson said in a radio program that will be broa dca

The song had remained in VHS copies of the film but didn’t make it to DVDs or digital.

“When Love is Gone” is a love ballad and, according to Henson, it was cut because “there is no loving relationship that we can celebrate in that movie.”

Producer Jeffrey Katzenberg also said he thought the song was too "sophisticated emotionally" and therefore wouldn’t appeal to a younger audience.

Henson, the son of Muppets creator Jim Henson, pointed out that he does not know if Disney will get the full version of the film up on Disney+