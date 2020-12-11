Get Ready to Solve a Mystery With Disney Channel’s First-Ever Mystery Series, “Secrets of Sulphur Springs”

Get ready to solve a mystery with Disney Channel’s first-ever mystery series made for kids and families, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, debuting on Friday, January 15th (8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT). The premier will be a one-hour uninterrupted showing with new episodes of the series starting January 22nd on Fridays (8:00-8:30 pm ET/PT).
About The Show:
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs follows Griffin Campbell, played by Preston Oliver, and his family as they move to an old hotel in Sulphur Springs the locals think is haunted by a girl named Savannah, played by Elle Graham. Griffin and his friend Harper, played by Kyliegh Curra, investigate the hotel, finding a secret portal that allows them to travel through time, where they learn secrets to help solve the mystery.
- The show is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless).
- Along with the premier, the DisneyNOW app will launch a game, Mystery at The Tremont, where you can explore Sulphur Springs with hidden objects, puzzles, and mini-games.