Get Ready to Solve a Mystery With Disney Channel’s First-Ever Mystery Series, “Secrets of Sulphur Springs”

Get ready to solve a mystery with Disney Channel’s first-ever mystery series made for kids and families, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, debuting on Friday, January 15th (8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT). The premier will be a one-hour uninterrupted showing with new episodes of the series starting January 22nd on Fridays (8:00-8:30 pm ET/PT).

About The Show: