Lady Sif Returns to MCU in “Thor: Love & Thunder”

Lady Sif of Asgard, aka “The Goddess of War,” is confirmed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has confirmed that Jamie Alexander will reprise her role as Sif in the next Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder.
- The actress and character were absent from the last film, Thor: Ragnarok, save for an allusion to the character in the play about Thor’s greatness in the beginning of the film.
- During the Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios revealed that Christian Bale has been cast as the film’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher.
- Production on Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to begin in January 2021 with Taika Waititi returning to direct.
- Jamie Alexander previously played Sif in the first two films, Thor and Thor: The Dark World and also appeared in the 15th episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. titled “Yes Men.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for theatrical release on May 6th, 2022.
- Deadline also adds that Sif is rumored to play a part in the Disney+ series Loki, with Jamie Alexander playing the character there as well.