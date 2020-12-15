X Games Aspen 2021 to Return to Buttermilk Mountain in January

ESPN X Games announced today that X Games Aspen 2021 will return to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass for the 20th-consecutive year January 29-31. Nearly 100 of the world’s-best winter athletes will descend upon the biggest stage in action sports, competing in 14 disciplines live on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, and presented across the globe through international syndication partners.