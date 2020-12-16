Disney’s “The Wish Effect” Introduces Us to Henry, Who Wanted to Help Others With His Wish

The latest in Disney’s The Wish Effect series takes us to Oregon to meet Henry. 18-year-old Henry had a wish to bring toys to all of the kids receiving care at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Check out the video below for the story.
- In 2018, Henry was diagnosed with cancer. Henry remembered when a nurse brought a teddy bear to hold onto while in the hospital receiving treatment and how it made him feel. So when it came time to have his wish granted by Make-A-Wish, he knew how much it would mean to other children in the hospital to receive toys to help keep their spirits up.
- Henry’s wish was granted exactly one year after his cancerous tumor was removed. They headed to the Disney Store and with the help of Cast Members, loaded bags of toys that would be delivered to OHSU where he surprised children and their families on the same floor he was treated the previous year.
To learn more, visit wish.org/Disney.