“King in Black” Wraps Up in March with One-Shots and Shocking Final Issue

Earlier this month, KING IN BLACK #1 hit stands, and fans finally saw masterminds Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman plunge the Marvel Universe into darkness with the long-dreaded arrival of Knull. With four issues left and multiple exciting tie-in issues, things are just getting started.

It’s all leading up to the final showdown in KING IN BLACK #5, which will bring this epic event to a close.

Be there when the very fate of all symbiotes is decided, and the future of the saga of Venom is revealed.

Check out the haunting cover by Ryan Stegman above and ask yourself: what is a god to a non-believer?

Also out in March will be essential one-shots starring some of your favorite Marvel heroes. Spidey is in for the fight of his life when the city around him erupts into chaos under Knull’s influence. Find out if he has what it takes to turn the tide in the action-packed KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN

The war for Hell’s throne meets the war against the God of Symbiotes when Johnny Blaze gets caught in the madness of King in Black in KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER

Scream makes her highly-anticipated return in KING IN BLACK: SCREAM

And newlywed Young Avengers Wiccan and Hulkling’s honeymoon is taken over by symbiotes in KING IN BLACK: HULKLING AND WICCAN

Also spinning out of KING BLACK, everyone’s favorite Korbinite finds a new destiny in BETA RAY BILL