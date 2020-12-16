Robert Iger Being Considered for Ambassadorship

A source has told The Hollywood Reporter that Robert Iger is on the top of president-elect Joe Biden’s wishlist for ambassadors to fill a spot for either the U.K. or China.

The China ambassadorship makes sense with Iger’s 25-year history at Disney and their ever-growing relationship with the country from product manufacturing to the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Iger isn’t the only Hollywood name on the list, as Jeffrey Katzenberg is apparently being considered as well for an ambassadorship. Both were big donors to Biden’s campaign with Iger totaling around $250,000 according to the report.