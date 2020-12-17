“All My Children” Alum Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Executive Produce Primetime Drama Spinoff “Pine Valley”

A spin off of the popular daytime soap opera All My Children is reportedly in the works at ABC, but this one is for a primetime audience, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- ABC is reportedly developing a primetime version of the classic daytime soap opera, All My Children, but this time for a primetime time slot.
- Titling the project Pine Valley, All My Children alum Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are set to executive produce alongside Andrew Stearn and the son of original All My Children creator, Agnes Nixon, filmmaker Robert Nixon.
- Pine Valley will be written (and also exec. produced) by Leo Richardson and will see a young journalist with a secret agenda who comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families. The series will explore all the secrets that come with the Kane and Santos family names.
- Pine Valley will reportedly be based around new characters but will be featuring some returning characters as well. The plan is also to continue the original series’ legacy of tackling difficult issues and being inclusive. All My Children had addressed the Vietnam War in depth, had a character who had a legal aborition, and featured a storyline involving a transgender before the series ended its run on ABC in 2011 to make room for The Chew.
- The original All My Children aired for 41 years on ABC originally in a half-hour format before expanding to hour-long episodes in 1977. The series was set in Pine Valley, Pennsylvania, a fictional suburb of Philadelphia, which is modeled on the actual Philadelphia suburb of Rosemont.
- The Kane family was one of All My Children’s founding families, with Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) becoming one of television’s most popular characters. Ripa and Consuelos played Hayley & Mateo Santos on the original series, and are set to executive produce Pine Valley with their Milojo Productions alongside the company’s Albert Bianchini.