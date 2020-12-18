Hulu Now Streaming Collections of Videos from The Dodo

As of today, Hulu is streaming a collection of videos from the online animal content creator The Dodo, according to Variety.

Today, Hulu launched 40 20-minute episodes of fan-favorite series from The Dodo, including: Comeback Kids Reunited Best Animal Friends Adoption Day Rescued! First Taste of Freedom

Collectively, these six series have had more than 1.3 billion views and 40 million hours of time spent viewing across social media platforms.

The Dodo, which is backed by Discovery, has a nonexclusive two-year licensing deal with Hulu.

This deal with Hulu is the latest of its expansions into longer-form TV programming, after the launched two seasons of Dodo Heroes on Discovery’s Animal Planet.

What they’re saying:

Dodo president YuJung Kim: “The Dodo has transformed animal content from a niche vertical into a mainstream passion point with compelling storytelling that resonates with viewers of all demographics. We are excited to partner with Hulu to bring our family-friendly series into even more homes and continue to foster the next generation of animal lovers.”