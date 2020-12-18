Hulu Now Streaming Collections of Videos from The Dodo

As of today, Hulu is streaming a collection of videos from the online animal content creator The Dodo, according to Variety.
- Today, Hulu launched 40 20-minute episodes of fan-favorite series from The Dodo, including:
- Comeback Kids
- Reunited
- Best Animal Friends
- Adoption Day
- Rescued!
- First Taste of Freedom
- Collectively, these six series have had more than 1.3 billion views and 40 million hours of time spent viewing across social media platforms.
- The Dodo, which is backed by Discovery, has a nonexclusive two-year licensing deal with Hulu.
- This deal with Hulu is the latest of its expansions into longer-form TV programming, after the launched two seasons of Dodo Heroes on Discovery’s Animal Planet.
What they’re saying:
- Dodo president YuJung Kim: “The Dodo has transformed animal content from a niche vertical into a mainstream passion point with compelling storytelling that resonates with viewers of all demographics. We are excited to partner with Hulu to bring our family-friendly series into even more homes and continue to foster the next generation of animal lovers.”