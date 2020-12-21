Flamingo Crossings Village Providing Housing for Walt Disney World Cast Members

Walt Disney World Cast Members and Operating Participants can find special offers on new two- and four-bedroom apartments at Flamingo Crossings Village.
- Flamingo Crossings Village provides Cast Members and Operating Participants with these new apartments at a range of rates conducive for various budgets.
- All apartments feature:
- Hardwood-style flooring
- Stainless steel appliances
- A washer and dryer
- A flat panel TV
- A free furniture package
- Residents will also be able to enjoy the expansive Community Center, including:
- A 12,500 sq ft state-of-the-art fitness center
- Multipurpose lounges
- Indoor recreation with ping pong, billiards, arcade games
- The residence will also feature an array of outdoor amenities, including:
- Swimming pools
- Basketball and sand volleyball courts
- The Great Lawn courtyard space
- Orlando Business Journal recently reported that nine new tenants have been adding to the Flamingo Crossings Town Center project that is being constructed near the Western Way entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Here is a list of the new tenants:
- Wendy’s
- Five Below
- Domino’s
- Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ
- Firehouse Sub
- Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co.
- Pieology Pizzeria
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- UPS store
- This is in addition to several hotels, Target, PDQ, Five Guys, Ben & Jerry’s, Walgreens, and Dunkin’ that were previously announced.
