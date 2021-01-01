Kermit and Fozzie Celebrate 2021 With New Performance of “Movin’ Right Along”

The Muppets are celebrating the new year with “Movin' Right Along to 2021 with Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear,” a new YouTube video celebrating a classic song from The Muppet Movie.
What’s Happening:
- Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear are ringing in the new year with a new virtual performance of “Movin’ Right Along” from The Muppet Movie.
- In the video, Kermit and Fozzie sing the song on a video call, with Fozzie preparing to come and pick him up for their trip.
- Things don’t go according to plan and Fozzie ends up showing off some impressive virtual backgrounds that fit the lyrics of the song.
- The song was written by Paul Williams and originally performed by Jim Henson as Kermit and Frank Oz as Fozzie Bear.
- Kermit the Frog is currently played by Matt Vogel and Fozzie Bear is performed by Eric Jacobson.
- The official Muppets YouTube channel also released a sing-along version of “Movin’ Right Along” a few years ago.