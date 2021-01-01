Disney Channel Releases New Trailer for “Secrets of Sulphur Springs,” Premiering January 15th

Disney Channel has released a brand-new trailer for their new mystery series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, premiering January 15th at 8/7c.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel’s original programming shifts gears on January 15th, 2021, with the premiere of a new mystery series called Secrets of Sulphur Springs.
- The show features a darker tone than the typical Disney Channel live-action series, which usually adheres to brightly colored over-the-top comedies.
- This is not the network’s first paranormal series, with the fan-favorite So Weird running from 1999 to 2001 and the UK series Evermoor (renamed The Evermoor Chronicles) that ran from 2014 to 2017.
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs begins with a special hour-long premiere on Friday, January 15th, at 8/7c.
Secrets of Sulphur Springs Synopsis:
- “Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) and his family move to the old Tremont hotel in the town of Sulphur Springs. The entire town believes that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a girl named Savannah (Elle Graham), who disappeared over 30 years ago. When Griffin and his new best friend Harper (Kyliegh Curra) try to solve the mystery of what happened to her, they find a portal that lets them travel back in time, where they learn that the secret to solving the mystery is meeting Griffin’s own father!”