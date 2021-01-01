shopDisney Celebrates New Years Day with Free Shipping on Everything!

shopDisney is ringing in 2021 with a Free Shipping offer today only, regardless of the value of your cart!

What’s Happening:

Start 2021 off on the right foot by getting free shipping from shopDisney

Use code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of your cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a perfect opportunity to place a smaller order.

shopDisney is the best place to find must-have Disney items including apparel, theme park souvenirs, home decor, collectibles and more!

