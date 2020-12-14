90s Rewind! New VHS Inspired Nightshirts Make Their Way to shopDisney

If you grew up on Disney films in the 90s then shopDisney’s animated classic nightshirts will have you dreaming of your childhood!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

VHS Nightshirts

I don’t know about you, but I used to spend a lot of time looking at the covers of video cases for all the Disney movies we owned. The entire essence of the film was captured in just one image on the front of the case and told you everything you needed to know about the movie. Now shopDisney is calling back to the Disney renaissance era with four nightshirts designed after the covers of the signature soft shell VHS cases that housed those precious cassettes.

Beauty and the Beast

Slip off to dreamland in this cozy shirt that embraces the “tale as old as time.”

Aladdin

Wishing for a restful night or pleasant dreams? How about both! Then as you drift off, think of how you’d spend your final wish.

The Lion King

Instead of the “Circle of Life'' this top has us thinking about the various cycles of sleep! Rest like the royalty you are with The Lion King night shirt that features the film’s most iconic scene.

Hercules

Bless my soul, Herc is on the front of this night shirt! Take inspiration from Hercules, Phil, and even Hades, as you rule over your nighttime routine just like these deities.

For more fun sleepwear from shopDisney be sure to check out their other new arrivals that include lounge pants and sleep sets.