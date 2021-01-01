Marvel Releases New “WandaVision” Posters, Ad and Hashtag Images 2 Weeks Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second ad for WandaVision along with four new posters and Twitter hashtag images.
- Marvel Studios celebrated New Year’s Day with new ways to promote their first Disney+ Original Series, WandaVision.
- A new 30-second ad premiered that includes a few previously unseen shots.
- The studio also released four new posters for the series on Twitter, each focusing on a different character standing in front of TVs to show how they change through the eras they’re portrayed in.
Tune into a new age. #WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming in two weeks.
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 1, 2021
- In addition, three hashtags related to the series will yield images in Tweets:
- #WandaVision shows both Wanda and Vision side-by-side fading between color and black & white.
- #Wanda shows just Wanda’s image.
- #Vision shows just Vision’s image.
#WandaVision#Wanda#TheVision
— WandaVision (@wandavision) January 1, 2021
- WandaVision premieres in two weeks on January 15h on Disney+. Next week, fans can catch up on both character’s story arcs so far in the new series Marvel Legends, premiering January 8th.