Marvel Releases New “WandaVision” Posters, Ad and Hashtag Images 2 Weeks Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second ad for WandaVision along with four new posters and Twitter hashtag images.

What’s Happening:

A new 30-second ad premiered that includes a few previously unseen shots.

The studio also released four new posters for the series on Twitter, each focusing on a different character standing in front of TVs to show how they change through the eras they’re portrayed in.

Tune into a new age. #WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming in two weeks on @DisneyPlus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UNUjx29gGN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 1, 2021

In addition, three hashtags related to the series will yield images in Tweets: #WandaVision shows both Wanda and Vision side-by-side fading between color and black & white. #Wanda shows just Wanda’s image. #Vision shows just Vision’s image.



WandaVision premieres in two weeks on January 15h on Disney+. Next week, fans can catch up on both character’s story arcs so far in the new series Marvel Legends, premiering January 8th.