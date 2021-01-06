The Next Set of Free DLC for “Star Wars: Squadrons” Has Been Released for Amazon Prime Members

As previously reported, Star Wars: Squadrons has a few free DLC items going out to Amazon Prime Members, and the next set has just been released for January.
- The new set will give you two helmets to customize your character, Typhonic Defender and Ace’s Apex.
- Two more sets will be released in February and March.
What’s Happening:
- Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Gaming exclusive content in the video game Star Wars: Squadrons on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
- The first drop is only available until January 12th.
- Players can access their content by linking their EA Account with their Amazon Prime account, which will then show them a “Claim” button. The two helmets will then appear in the game under the Customization menu the next time you log in to Star Wars: Squadrons.
- Click here to learn more about this new Amazon Prime perk, including Frequently Asked Questions.
About Star Wars: Squadrons:
- Star Wars: Squadrons is a new video game from Electronic Arts, Lucasfilm Games and EA Motive Studios.
- The game is set after the destruction of the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi.
- Players can customize their characters and chips with cosmetic upgrades they earn through the game and receive through monthly downloads.
- Players who experience Star Wars: Squadrons on multiple platforms (eg: PlayStation and PC) can only receive the download on one platform.