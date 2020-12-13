Star Wars: Squadrons Exclusive DLC Content from Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime members can unlock exclusive DLC content in Star Wars: Squadrons on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
What’s Happening:
- Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Gaming exclusive content in the video game Star Wars: Squadrons on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
- Four cosmetic content drops will occur between now and March with two in-game pilot helmets available this month (Bold Approach and Vibrant Focus).
- The first drop is only available until January 12th.
- Players can access their content by linking their EA Account with their Amazon Prime account, which will then show them a “Claim” button. The two helmets will then appear in the game under the Customization menu the next time you log in to Star Wars: Squadrons.
- Click here to learn more about this new Amazon Prime perk, including Frequently Asked Questions.
About Star Wars: Squadrons:
- Star Wars: Squadrons is a new video game from Electronic Arts, Lucasfilm Games and Motive Studios.
- The game is set after the destruction of the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi and follows one member of Titan Squadron.
- Players can customize their characters and chips with cosmetic upgrades they earn through the game and receive through monthly downloads.
- This Prime Gaming perk adds even more customization options for players.
- Players who experience Star Wars: Squadrons on multiple platforms (eg: Play Station and PC) can only receive the download on one platform.
About Prime Gaming:
- One of many perks of being an Amazon Prime member is access to Prime Gaming at no additional charge.
- Prime Gaming offers players exclusive content for their favorite games in addition to offering access to 5 free PC games each month.
- Amazon also has a special Prime Gaming Twitch channel that members can subscribe to.
- Amazon offers a 30-day trial period for Prime, after which the current price is $12.99 per month or $119 for an annual membership.
- Click here to learn more about Amazon Prime.