Disney CEO Bob Chapek Releases Statement on Yesterday’s Events in Washington D.C.

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, has released a statement regarding the events that took place yesterday in Washington, D.C. via Disney’s official Twitter account.
- The Walt Disney Company’s official Twitter account shared Chapek’s statement on yesterday’s events in Washington D.C.:
- “Yesterday was a sad and tragic day for our country, one unlike any other in our history. What we saw was an egregious and inexcusable assault on America’s most revered institution and our democracy. Thankfully, the democratic process that we hold dear ultimately prevailed. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we come together as one nation – united by our shared values, including decency, kindness and respect for others. We should seize this opportunity, and move ahead with optimism and hope for a better, brighter future for all of America.”
- Chapek was named the CEO of The Walt Disney Company in February last year.