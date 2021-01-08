Hulu Has Released the Trailer for “Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself”

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming film Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself premiering Friday, January 22.
- Directed by Frank Oz, the stage show had its premiere at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2016, and then moved to Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in New York City in 2017.
- In the show, DelGaudio “tells the story of a man fighting to see through the illusion of his own identity, only to discover that identity itself is an illusion.” It expands to the audience, where the same discovery is shared to those in attendance.
- Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself was filmed in New York City in 2018 for the Hulu premiere.
- The film is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner. It is co-executive produced by Tom Purcell and Chris Licht.
What They’re Saying:
- Frank Oz, Director: “Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself is a film I can’t explain. That’s what I’m supposed to be doing here, writing about what you'll soon be seeing. But I’m not able to. There is no label that can be put upon it. When Derek first came to me, I told him I had no interest in directing a magic show. Turns out, he didn’t either. While he is one of the finest sleight-of-hand artists in the world, he is not actually a magician. He’s something else entirely. We both wanted to break the form and have Derek tell his true story in a compelling new way. When you see it, you’ll understand why I’m not able to describe it.”