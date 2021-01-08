Marvel’s “Moon Knight” Adds Director Duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Ahead of March Filming Schedule

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight has reportedly picked up two additional directors as the Disney+ original series gets closer to filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are the latest talent announced for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, a Disney+ original series currently in pre-production.
- Showrunner Mohamed Diab is expected to direct much of the series with Benson and Moorhead expected to direct several episodes.
- The duo have collaborated on independent thrillers including Synchronic starring Anthony Mackie, Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Filming is scheduled to begin this March in Budapest, Hungary.
- Oscar Isaac will star as the titular superhero, who has had multiple personalities in the comics that serve as source material for the series.
Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise:
After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saves the life of Marc Spector, granting him superhuman abilities so long as he acts as the God’s fist, taking on the super hero persona Moon Knight.