Marvel’s “Moon Knight” Adds Director Duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Ahead of March Filming Schedule

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight has reportedly picked up two additional directors as the Disney+ original series gets closer to filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are the latest talent announced for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight , a Disney+ original series currently in pre-production.

, a Disney+ original series currently in pre-production. Showrunner Mohamed Diab

The duo have collaborated on independent thrillers including Synchronic starring Anthony Mackie, Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

starring Anthony Mackie, Falcon in the Filming is scheduled to begin this March in Budapest, Hungary.

Oscar Isaac will star as the titular superhero, who has had multiple personalities in the comics that serve as source material for the series.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise: