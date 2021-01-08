Nightcrawler Leads the X-Men into the Future with New Series “Way of X” Launching in April

Marvel’s Nightcrawler is guiding the X-Men into the future with a new comic series, Way of X, hailing from Si Spurrier. This April, True Believers will follow the mutants as they fight to fend off the evil that’s lurking nearby threatening to destroy their way of life.

What’s Happening:

This spring, the Marvel X-Men franchise is expanding with new series for mutant fans to follow.

Hailing from writer Si Spurrier is Way of X, a comic run that will explore pressing questions that have been raised in this thought-provoking new era of the X-Men.

Led by Nightcrawler, a brand-new team of mutants will assemble to confront the dark mysteries of the X-Men's new way of life.

Be there for this unmissable entry of Reign of X when Way of X hits stands this April.

Along with the announcement, Marvel shared cover art as well as panel images from the upcoming series

Way of X #1

Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Bob Quinn

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

About the Series:

“Mutantkind has built a new Eden… but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts…Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only Nightcrawler can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles(including fan-favorites Dr. Nemesis, Pixie and Blink) – can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live. This is the Way of X.”

What They’re Saying:

Si Spurrier: "I should probably just tell a lie for the sake of a neat elevator pitch and say that Way of X is a story about the creation of a new mutant religion. But it's not – not really. That's kinda where it starts, for sure. Nightcrawler realises something's wrong with the hearts and minds of mutantkind and sets out to fix it. But as he quickly discovers, this isn't a job for priests and prayers … The question is, what do they have to become in order to fight it? Preachers? Cops? Executioners? Or something entirely new?"

Si Spurrier: "Way of X is a smart, psychedelic tale about faith, science, culture, love and law. And Bamfing. Bamfing just for the joy of it."

“ is a smart, psychedelic tale about faith, science, culture, love and law. And Bamfing. Bamfing just for the joy of it.” Bob Quinn: “I’m incredibly excited that Marvel gave me the opportunity to launch a new X-Men series with Si. Nightcrawler is one of my favorite X-Men, and he along with the recent developments in the X-men universe really gives us the opportunity to explore some pretty wild concepts and ideas. Bringing them to life is really a dream come true. Si is a great storyteller and this story gives X-Men fans something they’ve never seen before.”

