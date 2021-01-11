ABC News’ “24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol” Streams Exclusively on Hulu Tonight, January 11

ABC News is streaming a one-hour special tonight, January 11, exclusively on Hulu, 24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol, which will give viewers a new perspective on the events that happened January 6, 2021, with the siege on the capitol.

The special will give viewers the stories behind some of the chilling images and videos seen during the siege, including police officers running from the mob, the noose placed in front of the Capitol, and more.

The special begins at sunrise on January 6 with the election results of the Georgia senate race, going into the rest of the day as the team describes the lead up to the assault on the Capitol.

The reasoning behind why the Capitol wasn’t better protected, the lack of police response, and minimal police presence will be discussed and examined.