Disney Developing Live-Action Adaptation of “Keeper of the Lost Cities” With Ben Affleck Attached to Direct

Disney is developing a live action film based on the bestselling book series, Keeper of the Lost Cities, and has Ben Affleck attached to direct, according to Deadline. What's Happening: Disney is reportedly developing a live action film based on the popular Keeper of the Lost Cities book series and has Ben Affleck attached to direct and adapt a script alongside Kate Gritmon.

In the novel, written by Shannon Messenger, a telepathic girl must figure out why she is the key to her brand-new world before the wrong person finds the answer first. When 12-year-old Sophie finally discovers where her secret telepathic ability comes from, she learns she's actually not human but is from another world that exists side-by-side with ours.

There are numerous books in the series, with Book 8.5 Unlocked being released just a few months ago in November, and over 2.5 million books of the award winning series in print.

Affleck is no stranger behind the camera, previously directing award-winning films like Argo, and Gone Baby Gone. He has also previously won Academy Awards for his writing efforts in Good Will Hunting alongside lifelong friend, Matt Damon. No further details were given regarding specifics or release dates beyond this news.

