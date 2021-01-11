Disney Developing Live-Action Adaptation of “Keeper of the Lost Cities” With Ben Affleck Attached to Direct

Disney is developing a live action film based on the bestselling book series, Keeper of the Lost Cities, and has Ben Affleck attached to direct, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is reportedly developing a live action film based on the popular Keeper of the Lost Cities book series and has Ben Affleck attached to direct and adapt a script alongside Kate Gritmon.
- In the novel, written by Shannon Messenger, a telepathic girl must figure out why she is the key to her brand-new world before the wrong person finds the answer first. When 12-year-old Sophie finally discovers where her secret telepathic ability comes from, she learns she’s actually not human but is from another world that exists side-by-side with ours.
- There are numerous books in the series, with Book 8.5 Unlocked being released just a few months ago in November, and over 2.5 million books of the award winning series in print.
- Affleck is no stranger behind the camera, previously directing award-winning films like Argo, and Gone Baby Gone. He has also previously won Academy Awards for his writing efforts in Good Will Hunting alongside lifelong friend, Matt Damon.
- No further details were given regarding specifics or release dates beyond this news.