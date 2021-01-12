Blumhouse’s Horror Film Series Returns to Hulu in February with “Into the Dark: Tentacles”

Have you ever experienced a love so powerful that it won’t let you go? This Valentine’s Day, audiences can discover the mysterious horror of getting lost in a relationship in the Blumhouse film Into the Dark: Tentacles which premieres exclusively on Hulu.
- Blumhouse’s Into the Dark films are back and the first entry of 2021 premieres on February 12th on Hulu.
- After a long production hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the monthly movie series returns next month with a Valentine’s Day story, Into the Dark: Tentacles
- Blumhouse tweeted the news this morning along with a first look image.
Just in time for #ValentinesDay 💕, actors Dana Drori, @CaseyDeidrick, @evan_m_williams, and @KaseyEliseW will star in Tentacles, the next terrifying installment of Blumhouse's #IntoTheDark. Premiering Feb. 12 on @hulu! Take a 👀 at this first look image: pic.twitter.com/5AiZqr5Yh4
- Variety shared an exclusive noting that the movie “takes inspiration from ‘the rushes of early intimacy and uncertain power dynamics at play, and the dangers of losing yourself,’ and it will also present ‘a twist on gender roles in modern horror.’”
Tentacles Synopsis:
- “Tara (Drori) and Sam (Deidrick) fall head over heels into a new romance and entwine their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.”
The Movie Stars:
- Dana Drori
- Casey Deidrick
- Evan Williams
- Kasey Elise
