Blumhouse’s Horror Film Series Returns to Hulu in February with “Into the Dark: Tentacles”

Have you ever experienced a love so powerful that it won’t let you go? This Valentine’s Day, audiences can discover the mysterious horror of getting lost in a relationship in the Blumhouse film Into the Dark: Tentacles which premieres exclusively on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Blumhouse’s Into the Dark films are back and the first entry of 2021 premieres on February 12th on Hulu.

films are back and the first entry of 2021 premieres on February 12th on Hulu. After a long production hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the monthly movie series returns next month with a Valentine’s Day story, Into the Dark: Tentacles

Blumhouse tweeted the news this morning along with a first look image.

🚨 Incoming news! 🚨 Just in time for #ValentinesDay 💕, actors Dana Drori, @CaseyDeidrick, @evan_m_williams, and @KaseyEliseW will star in Tentacles, the next terrifying installment of Blumhouse's #IntoTheDark. Premiering Feb. 12 on @hulu! Take a 👀 at this first look image: pic.twitter.com/5AiZqr5Yh4 — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) January 12, 2021

Tentacles Synopsis:

“Tara (Drori) and Sam (Deidrick) fall head over heels into a new romance and entwine their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying.”

The Movie Stars:

Dana Drori

Casey Deidrick

Evan Williams

Kasey Elise

More Into the Dark:

We’ve been following this series since the beginning and are excited for its return. Check out our review of the last installment, The Current Occupant

While not every film is going to be a winner, Mack has ranked the Top 10 Into the Dark films