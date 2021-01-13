Disney in Talks to Sell The Sandcrawler Building in Singapore to Blackstone

Blackstone is reported to be buying Disney and Lucasfilm’s Singapore building, known as The Sandcrawler, for around $132 million.
- The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter and Bloomberg, where it’s being reported that Blackstone will be buying Disney’s Singapore building which is located near other tech company office buildings such as Apple.
- It is known as The Sandcrawler as it was designed to look like the Sandcrawler Jawas use in Star Wars.
- The building was constructed in 2013 and served as Lucasfilm’s animation and VFX studio for Asia and worked on various franchises such as Harry Potter, Marvel, and Star Wars.
- It has eight floors of office space, retail shopping, a 100-seat theater, and gardens.
- Since the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney, it has also been the home for Disney’s Southeast Asia corporate offices.