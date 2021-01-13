Disney Shares PSA for 2021 Magic of Storytelling Campaign

Disney shared a public service announcement for their 2021 Magic of Storytelling campaign, encouraging everyone to help Disney cultivate the next generation of storytellers.
- The new video, narrated by Whoopi Goldberg, encourages viewers to help Disney provide books to children in need through First Book.
- The Magic of Storytelling campaign aims to inspire families’ imaginations, cultivate a lifelong love of reading in kids and bring new books to underserved communities across the country.
- The Magic of Storytelling campaign comes to life across Disney’s extensive network of broadcast and digital platforms and on MagicOfStorytelling.com.
- Since 2000, Disney has donated millions of books to First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides new books, educational resources, and other essentials to educators serving children in need.