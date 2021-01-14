Chris Evans In Talks To Play Steve Rogers Again in a Future Marvel Cinematic Universe Project

Steve Rogers could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future according to Deadline with Chris Evans reportedly in negotiations to carry the shield again.
- Chris Evans famously announced that Avengers: Endgame would be his last time playing Steve Rogers for Marvel Studios, but it sounds like he’s had a change of heart.
- Deadline broke the story today that the A Starting Point co-founder is in negotiations to play the role again, although it’s unlikely to be the starring role in another Captain America film.
- The most likely scenario is Evans portraying Steve Rogers in another character-based film or Disney+ series, similar to the way Robert Downey Jr. stopped playing Tony Stark in Iron Man films but returned for subsequent Avengers projects, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiering March 19th on Disney+, will continue the story of Captain America’s shield, which was handed to Falcon, aka Sam Wilson, at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It’s possible that the series leads into an event that would see the return of the shield’s original carrier.