Photos – Dianoga Toy Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World

Star Wars fans can find all kinds of interesting creatures around Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World. Now, they can take one more home with them as this new Dianoga toy is available at the Walt Disney World park.
- We first saw the new Dianoga toy when D23 revealed it during their “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Storytelling through Merchandise” panel back in November.
- It then became available at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney in December.
Picked up a Dianoga at the #DowntownDisney reservation-only “enchanting extras” #StarWars shopping event. #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/srPFcXHobe
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 15, 2020
- Now, Star Wars fans visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World can stop by the Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to pick up one of these new toys.
- You can add this new toy to your Star Wars collection for $39.99.