El Capitan Theatre Gives You the Kitchen Sink With Their Latest Delivery Bundle

El Capitan Theatre has been offering concessions to go while the theatre is closed and has now added Mickey and Minnie kitchen sinks to the list of things you can get delivered.
These Mickey & Minnie sinks sure are swell! Safely place your online order now for delivery to your home:* https://t.co/ZaO5PYgJPz pic.twitter.com/4EKOrYlODV
— The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) January 22, 2021
- The theatre started off with the ability to walk up and grab bags of items ordered online like popcorn, Mickey pretzels, and other movie theatre treats, but have moved on to delivery only options for the time being.
- The Mickey and Minnie “sink sweet treat” bundle costs $40.00 and comes with the following:
- 1 Mickey Mouse Kitchen Sink
- 1 Minnie Mouse Kitchen Sink
- 1 Bag of Skittle Candy (7.02 oz)
- 1 Bag of Plain M&Ms Candy (5.3 oz)
- There is also a mug and glow cubes bundle for $35.00 that comes with:
- 1 Stainless Steel Madison Mug (no food items included)
- 2 Sapphire Glow Cubes
- You can order the bundles online by clicking here.