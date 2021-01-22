El Capitan Theatre Gives You the Kitchen Sink With Their Latest Delivery Bundle

El Capitan Theatre has been offering concessions to go while the theatre is closed and has now added Mickey and Minnie kitchen sinks to the list of things you can get delivered.

These Mickey & Minnie sinks sure are swell! Safely place your online order now for delivery to your home:* https://t.co/ZaO5PYgJPz pic.twitter.com/4EKOrYlODV — The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) January 22, 2021