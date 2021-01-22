“Lost” Actress Mira Furlan Passes Away at Age 65

It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v

— J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021