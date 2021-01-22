“Lost” Actress Mira Furlan Passes Away at Age 65

We are sad to write of the passing of Croatian actress Mira Furlan. Fans of ABC’s drama series Lost will no doubt recognize her as scientist Danielle Rousseau.
- Variety is reporting that actress Mira Furlan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 65. She is best known for her roles as Danielle Rousseau on Lost and Delenn on Babylon 5.
- Furlan’s own Twitter account shared the news of her passing with a quote of hers and a photo.
- Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski tweeted a beautiful tribute to the actress commenting on the first time he met her as well as moments and discussions they had that were important to him.
It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v
— J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021
- At this time, the cause of her death has not been revealed, though Straczynski notes that he and the cast and crew of Babylon 5 were aware of her ailing health.
- Furlan was born in the former Yugoslavia on September 7, 1955. Her early acting roles were on stage and she later joined the Coratian National Theater. She emigrated to the United States in 1991 where she continued acting taking on film, stage and television roles.
- Furlan was cast as Minbari Ambassador, Delenn, in Babylon 5 in 1993 and would remain with the sci-fi series throughout its entire run.
- In 2004 she starred on ABC’s Lost, playing mysterious French scientist and longtime Island inhabitant, Danielle Rousseau. Like the main cast, her character arrived on the Island under strange circumstances having survived a shipwreck. She appeared several times in the role throughout the show’s six seasons.
- Furlan is survived by her husband, Goran Gajić and their son, Marko Lav Gajić.