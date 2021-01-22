SeaWorld Is Giving Florida Preschoolers Free Admission for All of 2021, but You Need to Register Soon

by | Jan 22, 2021 6:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

SeaWorld has announced a 2021 preschool card that gives free admission to Florida preschoolers all year long, but it’s only for a limited time.

Source: SeaWorld

Source: SeaWorld

  • The offer was announced today and can be found on SeaWorld’s website for those interested. The offer is only for Florida residents and kids must be 5 or younger to be eligible.
  • SeaWorld is set to launch two new events this year, Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend (January 23-24), and Elmo’s Birthday Celebration (January 30 to February 3).

  • To get the 2021 preschool card, make sure to register online by February 3. Tickets must be redeemed in-park by February 28.
Source: SeaWorld

Source: SeaWorld

Here are all the events for kids and families coming to SeaWorld in 2021:

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend January 23-24

  • Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids January 23–24. Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita, and all your favorite furry friends for a fun-filled weekend with activities, character photo opportunities, and much more. We’ll also be celebrating Everyday Heroes during the event, so bring your kindness and caring along (no cape required!). Located in Sesame Street Land and included with park admission, this family-friendly celebration features updated safety precautions including limited capacity and physical distancing.

New – Storytime on Sesame Street

  • Ready for a special story with your Sesame Street friends? Their story time float will appear several times a day, so keep an eye out and find a physically distanced spot to listen.

New – Everyday Hero Badges

  • You don’t have to wear a cape to be an Everyday Hero. You’ll have a chance to earn special badges for things like Bravery, Helping, Manners, and more all weekend, so get ready to join the Everyday Heroes Club!

New – Oscar’s Trash Art Activity

  • Oscar would be proud! In this activity, kids get to turn everyday materials that may seem like trash into beautiful works of art, which is sure to make any grouch happy!

Elmo’s Birthday Celebration: January 30-February 3

  • Celebrate Elmo’s birthday with meet and greets, a family-friendly DJ, photo opportunities with Sesame Street friends and much more! Located in Sesame Street Land and included with park admission, this celebration features updated safety precautions including limited capacity and physical distancing.

New – Elmo’s Birthday Storytime

  • Elmo has a very special story to tell for his birthday, and he wants you to be there! Be sure to watch for his float throughout the day and find a physically distanced spot to listen nearby.

New – Scavenger Hunt

  • There’s plenty of space around Sesame Street Land for Elmo’s goldfish, Dorothy, to hide. Have fun trying to find her in this kid-friendly scavenger hunt!
