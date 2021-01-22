“The View” Guest List: Wendy Williams, Kyra Sedgwick and More to Appear Week of January 25th

Next week, The View will welcome four special guests to the daily talk show to discuss their current projects.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, authors, and comedians (subject to change).

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of January 25-29:

Monday, January 25 Day of Hot Topics

Tuesday, January 26 Wendy Williams ( Wendy Williams: What a Mess! )

Wednesday, January 27 Kyra Sedgwick (ABC’s Call Your Mother )

Thursday, January 28 Bevy Smith (Author, Bevelations )

Friday, January 29 Keegan-Michael Key (Podcast, The History of Sketch Comedy )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. The View is directed by Sarah de la O.