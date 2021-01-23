ESPN+ Suffers Technical Issues During UFC 257

UFC 257 will mark the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor to the octagon and excitement amongst UFC fans has reached a fever pitch. Unfortunately, as the pay per view event got started at 10 PM ET tonight, ESPN+ suffered some technical issues and a lot of fans are unable to watch.
- With UFC 257 set to be one of the most purchase pay per view events for the UFC in some time, ESPN+ suffered technical difficulties, leaving many fans unable to watch the fights.
- Many fans took to twitter to voice their displeasure with the situation.
@ESPNFANSUPPORT – I want a refund for @ufc 257. An hour into the main card and its still a network error. #UFC257 #ESPNPlus
Who else ESPN+ still not working ?🧐 #UFC257 #ESPNPlus
How is this not fixed yet? #espnplus #UFC257 #seriously
Me seeing people talk about the fight while not being able to watch the fight.#ufc257 #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/74VKnsBqPk
Why is @espnmma keep tweeting highlights like we are actually watching….#ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/PLTmnIFadr
- At the time of this writing, it appears ESPN+ has begun working for some fans while others are still unable to watch, now an hour and a half into the event.