ABC to Present Exclusive Jailhouse Interview with Scott Falater During “20/20: While He Was Sleeping”

This week ABC's 20/20 will take audiences beyond the jailhouse fence and will feature co-anchor Amy Robach interviewing Scott Falater who's currently serving a lifetime sentence for the 1997 murder of his wife. What's Happening: The next edition of ABC's 20/20, While He Was Sleeping. will see co-anchor Amy Robach in an exclusive jailhouse interview with Scott Falater who killed his wife while he was allegedly sleepwalking.

will see co-anchor Amy Robach in an exclusive jailhouse interview with Scott Falater who killed his wife while he was allegedly sleepwalking. Robach’s conversation with Falater marks his first interview since his conviction 22 years ago.

In the emotional interview Falater opens up about the killing, his children and his life in prison.

20/20 features exclusive footage from the prison visit between Falater and his son, Michael, who was just 12 years old at the time of the murder.

The two-hour program also features the first interviews with: Joel Tranter Steven Stanowicz Kemp Layden Members of the Phoenix Police Department Renowned sleep experts who testified that they believed Falater was sleepwalking Some case Jurors

20/20 airs on Friday, January 29 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC. Synopsis: When Scott Falater’s neighbor witnessed him drag his wife into their backyard pool and hold her head underwater after he stabbed her, it may have seemed to be an open-and-shut case. That was until Falater acted utterly stunned at the accusations and maintained he had no recollection of killing his wife. With no criminal record and a seemingly good marriage, Falater’s actions also puzzled his family and friends. But when Falater claimed to have a sleepwalking disorder, it raised the stunning question: was he asleep during the murder? The intriguing case quickly made headlines as the media covered the trial gavel-to-gavel. Creative Team: David Sloan is senior executive producer and Janice Johnston is executive producer.

Matt Lombardi is senior producer.

