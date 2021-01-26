Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina React to the New “Raya and the Last Dragon” Trailer

Disney has released a video showing Raya and the Last Dragon trailer reactions from Kelly Marie Tran (Raya) and Awkwafina (Sisu).

Since she was young, Raya has been training to be a guardian of the Dragon Gem, but her world has changed and left its people divided.

In order to save her homeland of Kumandra, Raya and a now full-size Tuk Tuk set out in search of the last Dragon, Sisu.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has established a story trust of Southeast Asia cultural ambassadors who the filmmakers met on research trips to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Co-Director Don Hall is quoted as saying the film is “the most beautiful animated film I've ever seen.”

The new trailer and poster were revealed

We were recently given the opportunity to preview the film and give our thoughts, which you can read here

Raya and the Last Dragon comes to theaters and Premier Access on Disney+ on March 5.