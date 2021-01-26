“Star Wars” Stamps Are Coming This Spring to USPS

USPS has announced that Star Wars stamps are coming this Spring inspired by the droids in the franchise.

Droid stamps available to collect include: IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid, and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper.”

Greg Breeding is the designer of the stamps and pane and William Gicker is the art director.

“These set of droids are a nod to Lucasfilm’s, as well as its parent company, Disney’s, commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between “Star Wars: Force for Change” and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization “FIRST” (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).”

The droids-inspired stamp collection release date and more details will be announced later this year.