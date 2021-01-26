“Star Wars” Stamps Are Coming This Spring to USPS

USPS has announced that Star Wars stamps are coming this Spring inspired by the droids in the franchise.
- Droid stamps available to collect include: IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid, and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper.”
- Greg Breeding is the designer of the stamps and pane and William Gicker is the art director.
“These set of droids are a nod to Lucasfilm’s, as well as its parent company, Disney’s, commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between “Star Wars: Force for Change” and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization “FIRST” (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).”
- The droids-inspired stamp collection release date and more details will be announced later this year.