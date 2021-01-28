Award-Winning Actress Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Cicely Tyson has passed away this afternoon at the age of 96.

Tyson began her film career in 1957 with a small role in Twelve Angry Men .

. She eventually went on to earn an Oscar nomination for best actress for her role in Fox’s Sounder in 1972.

in 1972. Her other Disney credits include the hit ABC drama series Hot to Get Away with Murder , critically acclaimed film The Help and animated series The Proud Family .

, critically acclaimed film and animated series . Tyson won two Emmy Awards for her work on The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and was nominated a total of 16 times in her career, including five times for her work on How to Get Away with Murder .

and was nominated a total of 16 times in her career, including five times for her work on . Onstage, Tyson won a Tony Award for her role in the 2013 revival of The Trip to Bountiful .

. Tyson was also active in charity and arts organizations like Urban Gateways, the Human Family Institute and the American Film Institute and received awards from the National Council of Negro Women, the NAACP and the Capitol Press Award.

She was also one of 25 black women honored for contributions to art, entertainment and civil rights during Oprah Winfrey’s 2005 Legends Ball.

Tyson is survived by her niece, British actress Cathy Tyson, amongst others.

What they’re saying: