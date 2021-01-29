“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Actors and Health Experts to Appear Week of February 1st

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or in studio appearance are actors, authors, and health professionals who will discuss recent projects and help the duo celebrate “Winter Wellness” week.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to the nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan guests for the Week of February 1-5:

Monday, February 1st

Katherine Heigl ( Firefly Lane )

) Dr. Gail Saltz (tips on staying mentally healthy)

Tuesday, February 2nd

David Duchovny ( Truly Like Lightning )

) Dr. Uma Naidoo (mood-boosting foods)

Wednesday, February 3rd

Ricky Gervais ( After Life )

) Dr. Doris Day (protecting skin from winter cold)

Thursday, February 4th

Zendaya ( Malcolm & Marie )

) Theresa Caputo ( Long Island Medium: There In Spirit )

) Erica Keswin (power of rituals)

Friday, February 5th

Robin Wright ( Land )

) Dr. Rebecca Robbins (better sleep)

Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.