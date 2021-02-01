Unused Song from Popular “DuckTales” NES Game Surfaces

The DuckTales 1989 Nintendo Entertainment System video game is beloved for a multitude of reasons. Among those reasons is the game’s soundtrack and fans of the music will be happy to know that an unused song from the game has surfaced.
- Kotaku shared this recently rediscovered song, in the form of a YouTube video.
- The song, which you can hear in the video below, is reportedly from a prototype of the game from February 5, 1989 while the game wasn’t released until later that year.
- It is unclear why the game developers decided not to use this song.
- The DuckTales NES soundtrack comes from composer Hiroshige Tonomura.
- This isn’t the first time the classic NES game has been in the news in recent years. In a 2019 episode of the new DuckTales seres, Della Duck, voiced by Paget Brewster, sings a lullaby featuring the music from the 1989 game’s moon level.