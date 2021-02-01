Unused Song from Popular “DuckTales” NES Game Surfaces

The DuckTales 1989 Nintendo Entertainment System video game is beloved for a multitude of reasons. Among those reasons is the game’s soundtrack and fans of the music will be happy to know that an unused song from the game has surfaced.

Kotaku shared this recently rediscovered song, in the form of a YouTube video.

The song, which you can hear in the video below, is reportedly from a prototype of the game from February 5, 1989 while the game wasn’t released until later that year.

It is unclear why the game developers decided not to use this song.

The DuckTales NES soundtrack comes from composer Hiroshige Tonomura.