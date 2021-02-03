ESPN Announces Coverage of College Football National Signing Day Across Multiple Networks

Folks, it’s that time of year. No not Valentine’s Day, but National Signing Day! Throughout the day, several ESPN networks will provide coverage of the annual College Football event including announcements by Tywone Malone and Terrion Arnold naming the schools they’ve chosen to attend.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s coverage of National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 3, will span five hours across: ESPN2 SEC Network ACC Network Longhorn Network

Coverage starts at 10am on the SEC Network.

ESPN2:

CFB Live: Signing Day Special will air on ESPN2 from 4-5 pm ET, hosted by Wendi Nix with Craig Haubert, Tom Luginbill, Greg McElroy and Tom VanHaaren.

will air on ESPN2 from 4-5 pm ET, hosted by Wendi Nix with Craig Haubert, Tom Luginbill, Greg McElroy and Tom VanHaaren. During the event, Tywone Malone—ranked No. 45 in the ESPN 300—will reveal which school he’s chosen with his final schools narrowed down to FSU, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

Terrion Arnold (No. 147) will also announce his choice between Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

SEC Network:

Fans can tune in for a two-hour Signing Day SEC Now Special from 1-3 pm hosted by Alyssa Lang, Roman Harper and Craig Haubert.

from 1-3 pm hosted by Alyssa Lang, Roman Harper and Craig Haubert. The show will recap the 2021 National Signing Day classes of the SEC, and include interviews from head coaches around the conference.

SEC Network will provide live updates at the 10 am, 11 am and noon hours as commitments come in, as well as throughout The Paul Finebaum Show

A final recap segment will air during SEC Now this evening.

ACC Network:

At 6 pm on the ACC Network, The Huddle: Signing Day Special will air. The program is hosted by Jordan Cornette with Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt.

will air. The program is hosted by Jordan Cornette with Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. The Huddle will focus on the commitments made to schools around the ACC and how their respective classes compare to one another and on the national level.

Longhorn Network:

Longhorn Network will televise Texas Football Press Conference featuring new head coach Steve Sarkisian at 3:30 pm.

This evening the network will air a 30-minute special Longhorn Extra This Week: National Signing Day Special with Lowell Galindo and Fozzy Whitaker at 7 pm.

ESPN.com: