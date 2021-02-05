There Will Not Be a Super Bowl Parade at Walt Disney World This Year

Disney has announced that there will be no Super Bowl parade this year at the Walt Disney World Resort as has been a tradition.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced via the Disney Parks Blog that a Super Bowl parade with the game’s MVP will not be happening this year.

The “I’m going to Disney World!” Super Bowl commercial spot will still be recorded and shared at the end of the game.

“I’m going to Disney World” is a Super Bowl tradition that started in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms celebrated and said the phrase at a camera following the team’s Super Bowl victory. Disney has made the celebration into a commercial every year since.

You can check out all the Super Bowl parades from 2015-2020 in the video below.

We were also able to interview Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs last year.