“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Actors, Musicians, and More to Appear Week of February 8th

Next week Tamron Hall will welcome a number of special guests including musicians, actors, and athletes who will discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 8-12:

Monday, February 8 Tika Sumpter ( mixed-ish ) Mark-Paul Gosselaar ( mixed-ish ) Christina Anthony ( mixed-ish ) Todd and Julie Chrisley ( Chrisley Knows Best ) Rachel Dolezal Leah Olson

Tuesday, February 9 National Pizza Day!

Wednesday, February 10 Jason Brown Jerry Rice Marie Forleo

Thursday, February 11 Theresa Caputo Performance by R&B artist Ledisi

Friday, February 12 Rooting for Love – Proving love can go the distance through sacrifices and grand gestures



The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.