FX Orders Pilot for “The Spook Who Sat By the Door”

FX has ordered a pilot for a television adaptation of the fictional spy novel The Spook Who Sat By the Door, according to Deadline.

The Spook Who Sat By the Door is based on Sam Greenlee’s spy novel, which focuses on the fictional story of Dan Freeman, the first African American CIA officer hired by the agency in the late 1960s.

is based on Sam Greenlee’s spy novel, which focuses on the fictional story of Dan Freeman, the first African American CIA officer hired by the agency in the late 1960s. The book was first published in 1969 and was adapted into a feature film in 1973.

The project will be executive produced by Lee Daniels and was written by Leigh Dana Jackson, who will co-executive produce.

The Twilight Zone and The First Purge director Gerard McMurray will helm the project.

and director Gerard McMurray will helm the project. McMurray and Marc Velez will also serve as executive producers and Jackson will serve as showrunner.

The series will also be produced by 20th Television.

What they’re saying: