Jason Aidoo Joins ESPN’s The Undefeated as VP of Content Business Strategy and Operations

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that Jason Aidoo will be heading to The Undefeated as Vice President of Content Business Strategy and Operations.

He has worked for The Walt Disney Company since 2016 and most recently was Director, Partnerships for Disney’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. He is currently headquartered in London and will be relocating to New York.

Before joining Disney, the London native ran his own business, Aidoo Media Group, providing business development and strategic direction to various clients. He has also worked for Sony Music Entertainment, ITV, and Channel 5.

In the new role, Aidoo will be working to build new market opportunities and support the platform’s scale and expansion.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Merida, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated : “We are thrilled to have someone of Jason’s vision and range. His appointment comes at an exciting time for The U, as we expand into new frontiers. Jason’s passion and ingenuity for driving revenue, his ability to spot new opportunities, and his international perspective, are all big assets as we build The Undefeated for the future.”

: “We are thrilled to have someone of Jason’s vision and range. His appointment comes at an exciting time for The U, as we expand into new frontiers. Jason’s passion and ingenuity for driving revenue, his ability to spot new opportunities, and his international perspective, are all big assets as we build The Undefeated for the future.” Jason Aidoo: “The Undefeated is one of our most exciting brands. I’m honored and excited about the role I can play in establishing it as the next big brand within The Walt Disney Company. I’m grateful to Kevin for his faith in me and the warm welcome the team have shown me.”