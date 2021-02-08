Marvel’s “Curse of the Man-Thing” Series to Conclude with “X-Men” Title in May

This year, Marvel celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of its most unique creations with critically-acclaimed writer Steve Orlando’s three-part CURSE OF THE MAN-THING epic. Kicking off next month with AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING and continuing in April’s SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING, the Marvel Universe-spanning saga will reach its climatic conclusion in May with X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING.

Throughout the series Orlando will be joined by incredible artists including Francesco Mobili and Marco Failla, and will be teaming up with Andrea Broccardo (Empyre: X-Men, Star Wars

Man-Thing’s tragic curse has finally been revealed… but it’s under new management! Years ago, Doctor Ted Sallis was ready to give up anything to crack the SO-2 serum and deliver success to his growing family. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world…he did. Today, as cities spanning from the U.S. to Krakoa are besieged by fear-driven blazes, the Man-Thing must reckon with his past deeds if he hopes to emerge renewed and rescue a world on fire.

But fighting from his lowest means that Man-Thing can rise to his highest, especially with the unexpected help of the X-Men’s resident sorceress Magik and her debuting team of monstrous mutants known as THE DARK RIDERS! Magik will lead one of the most eclectic group of mutants ever assembled, a fearsome mix of fan-favorites and obscure delights: Marrow, Forearm, Shark-Girl, Wolf Cub, and Mammomax!

Since his creation by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow in 1971’s SAVAGE TALES #1, the misunderstood swamp monster has taught readers the true meaning of fear in thought-provoking tales by legendary creators such as Steve Gerber and R.L. Stine.

Now it’s the X-Men’s turn to burn at the Man-Thing’s touch! See below for a full roundup of the one-shots that will contain this thrilling tale and don’t miss X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1 when it hits stands in May.

