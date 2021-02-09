National Geographic Shares Trailer, Announces Four-Night Television Event for “Genius: Aretha”

National Geographic’s highly anticipated anthology series Genius: Aretha will debut the first two episodes on March 21st as part of a four-night event.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has revealed the premiere date and official series trailer for the anthology series Genius: Aretha.

The third season starring Cynthia Erivo ( Harriet , The Color Purple ) as Aretha Franklin will air as a four night event kicking off Sunday, March 21, at 9/8c on National Geographic.

, ) as Aretha Franklin will air as a four night event kicking off Sunday, March 21, at 9/8c on National Geographic. Premiere episodes will be available the next day on Hulu, culminating in a celebration of Aretha Franklin’s birthday, with all eight episodes available to stream by Thursday, March 25th.

The Making Of Podcast

National Geographic’s ongoing podcast series THE MAKING OF released the first of three Genius: Aretha themed episodes, which features in-depth interviews with individuals who are both in front of the camera and also those behind the scenes.

The latest episode features: Cinematographer Kevin McKnight Costume designer Jennifer Bryan Choreographer Dondraico Johnson

The trio discuss the process of recreating and honoring key and iconic moments in Aretha Franklin’s life that will be covered in Genius: Aretha.

Synopsis:

“This third season of Genius will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and incomparable career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had on music and culture around the world. Franklin was a gospel prodigy, an outspoken civil rights champion, and widely considered the greatest singer of the past 50 years, receiving countless honors throughout her career. Genius: Aretha will be the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul.”

Genius: Aretha Episodes

“RESPECT” | Sunday, March 21st 9/8c

Desperate for a hit, Aretha travels to Muscle Shoals in 1967 to record her first album with Atlantic Records. After suffering the loss of her surrogate mother, Little Re braves her first solo in 1953, in her father’s, C.L. Franklin, church.

“UNTIL THE REAL THING COMES ALONG” | Sunday, March 21st 10/9c

Struggling to find her sound, Aretha catches the attention of Jerry Wexler at Atlantic Records in 1966. Meanwhile, Little Re has her first touring experience on the Gospel Circuit in 1954 with C.L. Franklin and meets her idol, Clara Ward.

“DO-RIGHT WOMAN” | Monday, March 22nd 9/8c

Aretha juggles her music career and her commitment to the civil rights movement, led by Martin Luther King Jr., in 1967 and 1968. Meanwhile, Little Re leaves behind her newborn child to return to the Gospel Circuit in 1955, meeting with music legends James Cleveland and Little Sammie Bryant.

“UNFORGETTABLE” | Monday, March 22nd 10/9c

Aretha is featured on the cover of Time Magazine in 1968, but she’s devastated when the article focuses on the scandalous details of her personal life. Barbara Franklin and Young C.L. Franklin struggle to establish themselves in Memphis in 1941, before Little Re is born.

“YOUNG, GIFTED, AND BLACK” | Tuesday, March 23rd at 9/8c

Aretha, inspired by Angela Davis and the Soledad Brothers, records her protest album “Young, Gifted and Black” in 1970. Despite Jerry Wexler’s uncertainty, the album is a success. Barbara Franklin makes a decision that has a devastating effect on Little Re in 1951.

“AMAZING GRACE” | Tuesday, March 23rd 10/9c

Aretha records her best-selling live Gospel album “Amazing Grace” in 1972 at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, ignoring her sibling’s pleas to record instead at New Bethel with their father, C.L. Franklin. Little Re discovers that she’s pregnant with her second child, forcing her to leave school. While pregnant, she records her first album at New Bethel in 1956.

“CHAIN OF FOOLS” | Wednesday, March 24th 9/8c

As the Queen of Soul enters the age of disco, Aretha will do anything to remain relevant—including stealing an opportunity from her sister Carolyn. She receives a GRAMMY nomination but is ultimately snubbed from winning the award. While at the ceremony, she meets with Arista founder Clive Davis. Meanwhile, Jerry Wexler leaves Atlantic Records, and he and Aretha part ways.

“NO ONE SLEEPS” | Wednesday, March 24th 10/9c

Despite significant emotional losses, including a second divorce and the death of her father in 1984, Aretha pushes herself artistically and triumphs. She begins a successful career at Arista, with the help of Clive Davis, and in an unforgettable GRAMMY performance in 1998, she solidifies her eternal reign as the Queen of Soul.

The Series Stars:

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin

Courtney B. Vance as Aretha’s father, C.L. Franklin

Malcolm Barrett as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband and business manager

David Cross as legendary music producer Jerry Wexler

Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin, Aretha’s sister

Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin, Aretha’s sister

Steven Norfleet as older brother Cecil Franklin, who stepped in as Aretha’s manager following her divorce from Ted White

Pauletta Washington as Aretha’s nurturing and loving paternal grandmother

Rachel; Omar J. Dorsey as James Cleveland

Marque Richardson as King Curtis

Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen

Introducing Shaian Jordan as young Aretha Franklin, aka Little Re

Creative Team:

The series is produced by 20th Television and Imagine Entertainment.

Suzan-Lori Parks (“ Topdog/Underdog ”) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and lead writer.

”) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and lead writer. Anthony Hemingway (“ The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story ”) will also executive produce and serve as a director.

”) will also executive produce and serve as a director. Clive Davis and Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman are executive producers.

Imagine’s Anna Culp also serves as executive producer

Peter Afterman is the producer

Returning executive producers include: Francie Calfo ( Genius: Einstein, Genius: Picasso, Empire ) Ken Biller ( Genius: Einstein, Genius: Picasso ) Gigi Pritzker (MWM Studios) Rachel Shane (MWM Studios) Sam Sokolow (EUE/Sokolow)

